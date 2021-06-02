Menu
Donna Mae Miller
Maquoketa High School
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Donna Mae Miller

September 15, 1958-May 30, 2021

DEWITT-Donna Mae Miller, 62, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Donna was born September 15, 1958, to Gerald and Lois (Manders) Franzen, in Maquoketa, Iowa. She graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1976 and received an associate degree in nursing from Clinton Community College, and later became a registered nurse. Donna worked as an R.N. for Country Oaks CADS in Davenport. She married Jim Miller on July 7, 2006, in DeWitt.

Surviving are her husband, Jim; children, Andrew (Tracia) Andersen of Delmar, Angela (Scott) Thomsen of McCausland, Anthony "A.J." (Shunté) Andersen of Willis Texas, Trenton (Kristin Parlier) Tieso of Cedar Rapids, and Ian Tieso of DeWitt; 10 grandchildren; her mother, Lois Franzen of Maquoketa; siblings, Neal (Marji) Franzen, Carol (John) Reed, Randy (Jill) Franzen, Mary (Mark) Ambrosy, Susan (Lee) Cook, Paul (Kris) Franzen, and John (Lisa) Franzen.

Donna enjoyed reading, sitting outdoors, and camping. She also liked to walk with her sister, Carol. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, especially taking time with her son Ian, going to Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Thomas Franzen, a nephew, Travis Franzen, and a grandson, Dylan Andersen.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, in the funeral home, Sister Janet Heiar officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
