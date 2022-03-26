Donna Ryan

October 4, 1939-March 24, 2022

MOLINE-Donna S. Ryan, 82, of Moline, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, March 28, 2022 at Christ the King Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior at the church. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ the King Church, Moline or Genesis Hospice.

Donna was born October 4, 1939 in Rock Island, the daughter of Tony and Harriet (Doxsee) Miller. She married Michael K. Ryan on September 19, 1959 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2020.

Donna was a 1957 graduate of United Township High School.

Donna was a member of Christ the King Church, Moline and a former member of Pinnacle Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, decorating, yard work, watching college basketball, puzzles, walking with her best friend, visiting, playing games, lunches with friends and wintering in Florida.

Survivors include her sons, Tom (Debra) Ryan, Moline, and Todd Ryan, North Myrtle Beach, SC; niece, Tammy (Dhooge) Burns and nephew, Tony Dhooge. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Dhooge.

