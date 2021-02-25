Donovan "Troy" Locke

September 25, 1969 - February 21, 2021

Visitation for Donovan "Troy" Locke, 51, will be from 10:00am until 12:00pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Troy died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center.

Troy was the son of Ed Williams and Faye Dean Locke. He was employed as a manager for Hooters. Troy enjoyed fishing, golfing, working, and football. He was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Survivors include his children: Marcus Heald, Jordan Heald, Whitney Heald, Cheryl Heald and Abby Locke; 9 grandchildren; and siblings: Daven Locke, Durell Locke and Tracy Locke.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.