Donovan "Troy" Locke
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Donovan "Troy" Locke

September 25, 1969 - February 21, 2021

Visitation for Donovan "Troy" Locke, 51, will be from 10:00am until 12:00pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Troy died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center.

Troy was the son of Ed Williams and Faye Dean Locke. He was employed as a manager for Hooters. Troy enjoyed fishing, golfing, working, and football. He was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Survivors include his children: Marcus Heald, Jordan Heald, Whitney Heald, Cheryl Heald and Abby Locke; 9 grandchildren; and siblings: Daven Locke, Durell Locke and Tracy Locke.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply sadden to hear of Troy's passing. Troy was such a great fun loving man. I was proud to have him coach my son multiple Rising Knight's football seasons. I appreciated the years that he gave his time to coach a team in Central Little League, when we were short of volunteers, I approached him and he did it for the kids, so they could play Little League Baseball. Even though our paths only met occasionally during these past several years, Troy always treat me and my family like a friend and my family thought of him as a friend. I am going to miss his jovial personality. Troy will be greatly missed. He is in my thoughts and prayers. My thoughts and prayers go out to his children, Durell and their families.
Robert (Bob) Hill
February 26, 2021
Sorry to hear about the loss of troy locke. Wonderful friend n family. Going be missed dearly. Ur with the angels.
Tracy maid (Miller)
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss Troy was my brother my friend where ever he went he could make you laugh. Troy I'm really going to miss you I love you rest easy
Walter Barnett
February 26, 2021
YOU WILL BE MISSED SPAREMEISTER PRAYERS FOR THE LOVED ONES LEFT BEHIND
sharon williams
February 25, 2021
Are prayers are with u rest in peace u will be missed
Angela Iverson
February 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Thinking of you guys.
Kristine Bina
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and yours... He was a very sweet man..
Tresea McLaughlin
February 25, 2021
Sending prayers to the family
Leslie Salas
February 25, 2021
