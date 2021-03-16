Dora Mae Skyberg

April 27, 1937-March 11, 2021

On March 11, 2021, Dora Mae went home to her Lord, Jesus Christ. A private family service will be held and inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held this summer. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-collinsmortuary.com.

Dora was born on April 27, 1937, to Lee and Edna (Collett) Slagle in Twila, Kentucky. She was born prematurely, weighing only two pounds. She was delivered at home, and the doctor left Dora with her parents, saying she would not survive the night. But God had other plans.

Dora met the love of her life, Duane, on a blind date when he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Arlington, Virginia, and she was working for the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. They married six months later on June 16, 1956. Dora was a true helpmate to Duane through all their nearly 65 years of marriage.

In the early years, Dora enjoyed camping trips with her family, as well as long road trips to show their kids this great country. Many memories and laughter center around those trips. Dora, with her husband, was an active leader in church youth group, Sunday school, and scouts.

In later years, Dora was a caregiver to her mother and later to her mother-in-law. By example, she taught her children how to truly love and care for others. Found in her bible was this thought in response to reading Hebrews 13:21. "When tomorrow comes, today will be gone forever. While it is here, I will use it for loving and giving."

Dora had a fierce love and devotion for her family. She was happiest when the family was together and took great pleasure in cooking large meals for them. She praised God for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dora's children are Valerie (Robert) Fairbanks, Duane Lee (Barb) Skyberg, Leslie (Mark) Drenth, Diane (Daniel) Shanes. Grandchildren are Ann (John) Martin, Lea Rhodes, Jennifer (Lonnie) Jones, Joshua Skyberg, Justin (Niki) Skyberg, Emily (Mark) Field, Julia Hogan, Dustin (Brittany) Drenth, Grace (Joshua) Schirm, Shoshanah (Rachel) Shanes, Sarah Shanes, Hannah Shanes, and Noah Shanes. Great-grandchildren are Lexi Fairbanks, Devyn Hunter, T.J. Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Valerie Schaffer, Grace Orlich, Parker Field, Jackson Opal Skyberg, Bennett Field, and Jacob Schirm.

Dora's faith in Jesus was an integral part of her life and she walked closely with Him all her days. She was the prayer warrior of the family and was often asked to pray on their behalf. Again, by example, Dora taught her family how to trust in God. This is a legacy she passed to them.

One of her favorite passages was Isaiah 43:1. "But now, this is what the Lord says: Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are Mine."

May her memory be a blessing.