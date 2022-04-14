Dorinda M. Campbell

January 6, 1952-April 12, 2022

MATHERVILLE-Dorinda M. "Nana" Campbell, 70, of Matherville, Illinois passed away at home due to heart failure on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

A celebration of life is 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola.

Dorinda "Dori" was born January 6, 1952 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Ronald and Joyce Wooley Bowker. She married Terry Campbell on July 26, 1985 in Kewanee, Illinois. Nana served as a CNA nurse for 5 years; she loved to take care of people. In her free-time she enjoyed gardening, reading the Bible, attending church, and caring for children.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband: Terry Campbell; sons: Christopher Witt, Timothy Witt, Dallas Sallee, and Andrew Sallee; grandson: Jordan Witt; siblings: Herb Bowker, Tom (Renee) Bowker, Kim (Lance) Luth; and friend of the family: Nancy Bowker. Her greatest joy was caring and loving her special friends: Angelica Sansale, Emily, Sara, Kylie, Michael Jr., and Naomi Gainey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Robert "Bubba" Bowker, Christopher Wildermuth, Richard Wildermuth, and infant sister: Karon.

