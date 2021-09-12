Menu
Doris Ann Criger
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Doris Ann Criger

March 14, 1931-September 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Doris Ann Criger, 90, of Davenport, passed away September 10, 2021 with her family by her side.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 13th with visitation to follow from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. An additional visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church Homebound and Sick Ministries.

Doris was born March 14, 1931 in Davenport the daughter of Vincent J. and Blanche (Molyneaux) Murphy. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1949 then attended Marycrest College. On May 9, 1953 she married Kenneth Wayne Criger at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 2007.

In 1992 Doris retired from Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. After retirement Doris volunteered at Genesis Hospital gift shop and made craft items to be sold there. Doris was also a member and volunteer at St. Anthony Church. She loved to knit, crochet, golf and travel with her husband.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Julianne (Tom) Van Landschoot and Mary (Steve) Schmitz; granddaughters, Sarah (Bryce) Hill, Kate Van Landschoot, and Elizabeth Schmitz; four great-grandchildren; sister, Gerri (Philip) Lakose; brother-in-law, James Havercamp and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Doris was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Pamela Ann; brother and sister-in-law, David and Kay Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and James Hasley; sister-in-law, Betty Havercamp; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Lillian Criger.

A special thanks to her friends and staff at Silvercrest Garner and to the kind, caring and thoughtful staff at Clarissa Cook.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken & Doris lived on my mail route, and I got to know them quite well. Ken always had a story to tell and Doris was a fabulous cook. I´m glad they are reunited but sad that Doris is gone. Please accept my condolences and know that they were both loved and will be missed.
Chris Wieckhorst
Friend
September 14, 2021
It is with much sadness that another of my cousins have left my family. The "Murphy Girls" were more like big sisters to me than cousins! I have so many wonderful memories of them and their mom and dad and brother. So many Christmases together. So many dinners and Anna and Julia's...So many picnics...Yoshihiro was overwhelmed when he came for the Christmas visit. His mom and dad where overwhelmed when they came for our wedding in Davenport. Why? It was because my family welcomed them into it. Thank you to all of you. Sharon & Yoshihiro (Molyneaux) Ohno You always welcomed Yoshihiro & me HOME when I came back to Davenport. To our whole family and all the kids and grandkids...Thank you for the years I had with all of you. Japan and now Malaysia is far away...but, Yoshihiro and I are with you now. Love to all... Sharon (Molyneaux) Ohno & Yoshihiro Ohno
Sharon (Molyneaux) Ohno & Yoshihiro Ohno
Family
September 13, 2021
