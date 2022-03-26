Doris "Eileen" Hargis

January 1, 1925-March 22, 2022

DAVENPORT-Doris "Eileen" Hargis, 97, passed away on March 22 at Bickford Cottage, Davenport.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Doris was born January 1, 1925 in Brooks, Iowa, the daughter of Royce & Mildred Walter. She was united in marriage to Robert Clarke and John Hargis who both preceded her in death.

Doris was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Lowry, Denise Wright and Shirley Omart.

Doris' full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.