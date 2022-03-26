Menu
Doris "Eileen" Hargis
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Doris "Eileen" Hargis

January 1, 1925-March 22, 2022

DAVENPORT-Doris "Eileen" Hargis, 97, passed away on March 22 at Bickford Cottage, Davenport.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Doris was born January 1, 1925 in Brooks, Iowa, the daughter of Royce & Mildred Walter. She was united in marriage to Robert Clarke and John Hargis who both preceded her in death.

Doris was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Lowry, Denise Wright and Shirley Omart.

Doris' full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 26, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.