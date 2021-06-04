Doris Kramer-Roberts

June 25, 1937-May 30, 2021

Doris Kramer-Roberts died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Gertrude Kuechenmeister; brother Robert; sister Carol Lindquist; Nephew Robert Kuechenmeister. Survived by beloved husband Robert. Step- Daughter Pamela (Jim) Brecht.

Celebration of life Wednesday, June 9, at 10am at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave, Gretna, NE 68028.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alpha 1 Foundation, Huntington Disease Foundation, REL Church.

