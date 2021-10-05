Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothea Clara Mohr
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clinton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

Dorothea Clara Mohr

June 26, 1926-October 1, 2021

Dorothea Clara Mohr, age 95 of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at The Alverno Health Care Facility. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday Oct. 9th at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. A visitation will precede the memorial and will be held at Saturday at 9:30 AM, until the service hour. A private burial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery for family members. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Dorothea was born on June 26, 1926 in Clinton, the daughter of Alfred and Clara (Martin) Mohr. After graduating from Clinton High School, she worked as a legal secretary at Shaff-Farwell Law Office for 46 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she sang with the choir and belonged to the quilting club. Dorothea was also a member of the women's service organization, Wa-tan-ye Club, and the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed counter cross-stitching, word puzzles, and hosting Christmas dinner for her family every year.

Dorothea is survived by her two brothers, Herald Mohr of Alexandria, VA and Erwin Mohr of Moline, IL. She is also survived by four nephews, a niece, and several great nephews and nieces, who will remember her lovingly as "Aunt Dot." She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Martin and Carl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Clinton, IA
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Clinton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pape Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pape Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.