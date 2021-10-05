Dorothea Clara Mohr

June 26, 1926-October 1, 2021

Dorothea Clara Mohr, age 95 of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at The Alverno Health Care Facility. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday Oct. 9th at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. A visitation will precede the memorial and will be held at Saturday at 9:30 AM, until the service hour. A private burial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery for family members. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dorothea was born on June 26, 1926 in Clinton, the daughter of Alfred and Clara (Martin) Mohr. After graduating from Clinton High School, she worked as a legal secretary at Shaff-Farwell Law Office for 46 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she sang with the choir and belonged to the quilting club. Dorothea was also a member of the women's service organization, Wa-tan-ye Club, and the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed counter cross-stitching, word puzzles, and hosting Christmas dinner for her family every year.

Dorothea is survived by her two brothers, Herald Mohr of Alexandria, VA and Erwin Mohr of Moline, IL. She is also survived by four nephews, a niece, and several great nephews and nieces, who will remember her lovingly as "Aunt Dot." She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Martin and Carl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.