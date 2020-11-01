Dorothy Burke

October 25, 2020

Per Covid-19 guidelines, private family services for Dorothy Burke were held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or Genesis Health Services Hospice.

Dorothy Burke, 97, of Davenport, Iowa, was born the daughter of Leo and Margaret Brophy in Riverside, Iowa. Dorothy passed away on October 25, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward. She was a graduate of Marycrest College and was a registered nurse. She served as a nurse in the U.S. Army in India in World War II and she worked as a nurse and a nursing instructor in the Quad Cities area.

Dorothy was an avid reader, a good bridge player, a regular volunteer with the Catholic Service Board, and a patient and loving mother of five sons. She loved to travel, walk for exercise, and enjoyed playing games and cards with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her sons: Thomas (Wendy) of Omaha, NE, Matt (Chiara) of Mount Vernon, IA, Gregory (Barb) of Clemmons, NC, Mark (Dru) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Tim (Kathe) of Centennial, CO; 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren; sisters, Rose Pedersen and Loretta (Jerry) Glowacki, as well as sister-in-law Pat Brophy. She was deeply loved, and will be remembered.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.