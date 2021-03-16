Dorothy Marie Campbell

March 3, 1935-March 14, 2021

LECLAIRE-Funeral services for Dorothy Marie Campbell, 87, of LeClaire, Iowa, will be 2:00 pm on Thursday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire, Iowa. Family will greet Friends on Thursday from 12:30 pm to service time at the Funeral Home. Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Dorothy Marie Huettman Campbell "The Cake Lady", a life time resident of LeClaire, and daughter of Rudolph and Ethel (Livingston) Huettman, was born March 3, 1935 in LeClaire, Iowa. On December 29, 1951 she married James F. Suiter in LeClaire, Iowa. They later divorced. She then married Maurice "Gene" Campbell on August 29, 1969 in Davenport, Iowa.

Among the things she enjoyed was a good day of fishing and creating and baking countless birthday and wedding cakes. She was an avid bowler for more than 40 years. She and Gene loved to spend the winter months in places like Southern California, Southern Carolina, and their favorite, Lake Havasu, Arizona.

She loved to go to the Casino on special days, but only if Gene gave her money.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband Gene, her children and their spouses: Rusty and (Katie) Suiter, Rick and (Darlene) Suiter, James W. Suiter (Theresa Kinzer), and Tina Harrington. Sister-in-laws; Carol Huettman and Shirley Moore, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John and Walter Huettman, daughter-in-law, Gale Suiter and a grandson, James (J.B.) Suiter.

Memorials may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society.

