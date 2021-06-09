Menu
Dorothy Louise Dean
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI

Dorothy Louise Dean

August 8, 1924-November 9, 2020

The Lord called Dorothy Louise Dean home on November 9, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her own home.

Dorothy was born on August 8th, 1924 near Ivanhoe, Minnesota, to parents Herman and Bertha (Lange) Ehlers. In 1930 the family had moved to Scott County, Iowa, with residences in the Princeton and Le Claire area.

Dorothy married Seward Lester Dean, on September 29, 1946. From this union they had two children Ronald Lee and Nancy Lorraine.

They remained in the Davenport area until 1956 when the family moved to a dairy farm near Christie, Wisconsin. In 1983 Dorothy and Seward moved to Marshfield, WI. They had sold the farm and Seward was retired from Marshfield Homes. Seward passed in August of 1996 and Dorothy remained in the house.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ottomer, Frederick, and Hugo, her husband of 50 years, Seward and beloved grandson Kem Carter. Family members left to cherish her memory, her son Ronald (Susanne) Dean, daughter Nancy (Chris) Capen, Grandchildren Dawn Primrose (Thomas Roney), Mellissa (Chris) Roethler, great grandchildren (Samantha, Haley, Jacob, Sydney, Kevin, and Mason), and great great grandchildren (Ayden and Alic), Nieces, Nephews and Extended Family.

Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Le Claire, Iowa on Saturday June 12th, 2021.

An expanded obituary and online condolences at: hansonschillingfuneralhome.com/obituary/Dorothy-Dean


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Burial
Glendale Cemetery
Le Claire, IA
A very kind and lovely lady. Always a smile. Neighbors from years ago. Sympathy to Ronald and Nancy
Carolyn Boon Raine
Neighbor
December 11, 2020
