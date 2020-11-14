Dorothy F. (Otto) Wolters

May 18, 1926-November 11, 2020

Dorothy F. (Otto) Wolters, 94, passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on November 11, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport, Monday prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected.

Dorothy was born in Aurora, Illinois on May 18th, 1926 to L.J. and Libby Knara. She was the last of six brothers and sisters to go be with our Lord.

Dorothy married Arthur B. Otto in 1943 and they raised 7 children together. Arthur passed in 1982. She married Jack Wolters in 1986 with whom she enjoyed spending 19 years traveling, camping and vacationing in Florida etc.

Besides raising 7 children she was also in sales many years with Younkers and Von Maur.

She enjoyed time with her children doing her innumerable jigsaw puzzles, word search and solitaire games. Her strong faith and love of God helped sustain her throughout her life.She can now enjoy the blissful peace she sought.

Those left to honor her memory are her sons Larry Otto of Davenport, Ken Otto (Lori) of Coffeeville, Kansas, and Jack Otto of Bettendorf; daughters Charlotte Miguel(Dave), Donna Smith (Don), Judy Morrison (Steve), and Barb Trondson of Davenport. Also there are 13 Grandchildren and 12 Greatgranchildren.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Clarissa C Cook for all the loving care and empathy they gave her in her last days.

Condolences may be expressed on line at Halligan-McCabe-Devries: wwwhmdfuneralhome.com