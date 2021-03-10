Menu
Dorothy Jane Hasenmiller
ABOUT
Maquoketa High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Dorothy Jane Hasenmiller

October 10, 1929-March 8, 2021

GRAND MOUND-Dorothy Jane Hasenmiller, 91, of Grand Mound, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

Dorothy was born on October 10, 1929, in Garryowen, Iowa, to Joe and Janet Phillips. She graduated from Maquoketa High School. She married Elmer Hasenmiller at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa on May 9, 1953. The couple lived their entire married life in the Grand Mound, Iowa area.

She held several positions throughout her life but what she excelled at and enjoyed most was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a daycare provider for many of her grandchildren. She attended numerous athletic and musical events of her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was an accomplished seamstress.

She was an active member of SS Philip and James Catholic Church in Grand Mound, the Altar and Rosary Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and several card clubs.

She is survived by children, Diane (Al) Roderick, Cedar Rapids, Steve (Sue) Hasenmiller, DeWitt, Dwaine (Tee) Hasenmiller, Phoenix, Arizona, Lynne (Dave) Maher, Grand Mound, Lisa (Phil) Butt, Grand Mound, and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Bryce) Heathman, DeWitt; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul, Pauline and Pat; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, son Jeff, brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Livestreaming at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Memorials may be directed to SS Philip & James Catholic Church or the Grand Mound Community Center Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
611 Fulton Street, Grand Mound, IA
Mar
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes Facebook Page
Facebook, DeWitt, IA
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Saints Philip and James Catholic Church
606 Fulton Street, Grand Mound, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to all the family.
Mike & Mary Goodall
April 14, 2021
Roberta and Steve Adams
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you all during this difficult time.
Julie Williams
March 11, 2021
