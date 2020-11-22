Dorothy Joann (Willers) Plagmann

April 8, 1930-November 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy Joann (Willers) Plagmann, 90, of Davenport, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on November 16, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or a hospice in your home town. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dorothy was born April 8, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa to Nick and Pauline (Wittig) Willers. She graduated from Davenport High in 1948. She met James L. Plagmann there, and they married in Davenport in 1950. Dorothy received her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She also worked as an assembly worker at Bendix Corporation, a retail sales clerk at Von Maur and was also the bookkeeper for her husband's plumbing business.

Dorothy's greatest expression was though her singing. She had a beautiful voice and sang in acapela choir (where she met her future husband), and small groups. She also sang in the choir at St. Mark Lutheran Church, and performed many solos for weddings and other events.

Dorothy was also a member of the Davenport Turners, Von Maur Retirees, and was the treasurer of the local St. Louis Cardinals Fan Club for 10 years. The family enjoyed many trips to St. Louis to see the Cardinals play. She also enjoyed bowling and was in a league at Thirty Lanes in Davenport for many years.

Those left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her Son, James R. Plagmann, Boulder, CO; Sisters Hilda Whalen, BellaVista, AR, and Betty Glynn, Bettendorf, IA, and Brother John Willers, Raleigh, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Plagmann, and brother Nick Willers, Davenport