Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy A. Marxen
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Dorothy A. Marxen

September 13, 1932-January 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Dorothy A. Marxen, 89, of Rock Island, IL passed away peacefully in her home January 4, 2022 following 6 months hospice care. A private burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be planned for a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dorothy was born September 13, 1932 on a farm near Cloverdale, WI to Joseph and Rose Seda. She graduated from Traer High School in 1951. Dorothy worked as a nurse's aide at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo whereupon she felt the spiritual call to become a nun. Dorothy (Sister Colette) joined the Franciscan Order and attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI where she earned her B.S. degree as a Registered Nurse.

In 1968 Dorothy respectfully departed the convent and moved to Davenport, IA. She married Lloyd Marxen on March 5, 1969 and raised four children: Darcel Marxen of Lewisville, NC; Lana Herteen (Patrick) of Urbandale, IA; Deandra Pearson (Bob) of Davenport, IA; and Jason Marxen of Rock Island, IL. She treasured her multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a true animal-lover, especially the many stray cats she took in over the years. Dorothy and Lloyd enjoyed gardening together and raised vegetables that supplied local restaurants. Dorothy worked in home healthcare and assisted living then as a school nurse for the Davenport Community School District until she retired.

Preceded in death by: husband, parents, and 8 siblings - her one surviving sibling is Helen Finn of Waterloo, IA.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their outstanding care of Dorothy and compassionate support of the family.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.