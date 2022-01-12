Dorothy A. Marxen

September 13, 1932-January 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Dorothy A. Marxen, 89, of Rock Island, IL passed away peacefully in her home January 4, 2022 following 6 months hospice care. A private burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be planned for a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Dorothy was born September 13, 1932 on a farm near Cloverdale, WI to Joseph and Rose Seda. She graduated from Traer High School in 1951. Dorothy worked as a nurse's aide at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo whereupon she felt the spiritual call to become a nun. Dorothy (Sister Colette) joined the Franciscan Order and attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI where she earned her B.S. degree as a Registered Nurse.

In 1968 Dorothy respectfully departed the convent and moved to Davenport, IA. She married Lloyd Marxen on March 5, 1969 and raised four children: Darcel Marxen of Lewisville, NC; Lana Herteen (Patrick) of Urbandale, IA; Deandra Pearson (Bob) of Davenport, IA; and Jason Marxen of Rock Island, IL. She treasured her multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a true animal-lover, especially the many stray cats she took in over the years. Dorothy and Lloyd enjoyed gardening together and raised vegetables that supplied local restaurants. Dorothy worked in home healthcare and assisted living then as a school nurse for the Davenport Community School District until she retired.

Preceded in death by: husband, parents, and 8 siblings - her one surviving sibling is Helen Finn of Waterloo, IA.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their outstanding care of Dorothy and compassionate support of the family.