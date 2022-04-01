Dorothy M. "Dottie" Rodenburg

March 21, 1926-March 30, 2022

DAVENPORT-Dorothy M. "Dottie" Rodenburg, 96, of Davenport, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Dottie will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery – Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be a Rosary and time of sharing at 4p.m. to conclude the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Relevant Radio of the Quad Cities or for Masses.

Dorothy Mae Takes was born on March 21, 1926 in Cascade, Iowa, a daughter of Frank M. and Teresa E. (Klinkner) Takes. She was united in marriage to Charles Rodenburg on July 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2018 after almost 68 years of marriage.

Dorothy was a woman deeply devoted to her faith. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church and more recently had attended Mass at St. Paul the Apostle. She also was deeply involved in Life in the Spirit, Christian Experience Weekends, and Healing Masses.

Dottie was very creative, she mastered knitting, crocheting, and created beautiful wood jewelry. She was a perfectionist to the max and very competitive as well, enjoying playing cards, mostly for money, and never letting you win!

Survivors include her children: Cyndi (Craig) Jarvis, Eldridge, and Scott (Angie) Rodenburg, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Patrick (Sara) Greenlee, Shawna Lange, Travis (Julie), Tyler (Ashlee Finch), Tucker, and Hailey (Sean Barnett) Rodenburg; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents and siblings: Ervin Takes, Virginia Takes, Bonneta Otten, and Paul Takes.

