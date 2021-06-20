Douglas Allen Schroeder

July 30, 1953-June 17, 2021

DEWITT-Douglas Allen Schroeder, 67, died June 17, 2021, at Alverno-Clinton.

He was born July 30, 1953, in DeWitt to the late Virtus and Lucille (Roseland) Schroeder.

Surviving are daughters, Dana and Shelb; grandchildren, Jake, Skylar and Marana Boeding; great-grandsons, Jaxon and Braxton; brothers, Dale (Rhonda), Mark (Deb) and Virgil (Brenda).

Doug was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Edwards.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Steven Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.