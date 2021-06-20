Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Allen Schroeder
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Douglas Allen Schroeder

July 30, 1953-June 17, 2021

DEWITT-Douglas Allen Schroeder, 67, died June 17, 2021, at Alverno-Clinton.

He was born July 30, 1953, in DeWitt to the late Virtus and Lucille (Roseland) Schroeder.

Surviving are daughters, Dana and Shelb; grandchildren, Jake, Skylar and Marana Boeding; great-grandsons, Jaxon and Braxton; brothers, Dale (Rhonda), Mark (Deb) and Virgil (Brenda).

Doug was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Edwards.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Steven Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.