Douglas S. Dudolski Serrano
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Douglas S. Dudolski Serrano

November 23, 1961-December 31, 2021

Douglas S. Dudolski Serrano, 60, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, December 31, 2021 at The Ivy in Davenport.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Doug was born November 23, 1961 in Amarillo, Texas, the son of David and Barbara (Fritz) Serrano. He was a graduate of Davenport West High School and worked as a night stocker for Hy-Vee. Doug enjoyed bowling and fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Breanna and Creanna Dudolski, both of Davenport; parents, David and Barbara Serrano of Davenport; siblings, Annette Stanley of Moline, Jeffery (Kim) Serrano of Piedmont, Missouri, Brenda (Mark) Gluck and David (Lori) Serrano, II, of Davenport; and an honorary daughter, Cara Roberts of Fulton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Serrano; nephew, DJ Serrano; and grandmother, RoseMary Siem.

Online condolences may be made to Doug's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.