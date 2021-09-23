Dretha Watson

August 24, 1953-September 18, 2021

WAPELLO-Dretha Watson, 68, of Wapello, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Great River Medical Center in Burlington. A visitation will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral Home in Wapello. A graveside service and interment with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Wapello Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Grandview Community Bible Church. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Dretha Joyce Watson was born August 24, 1953 in Hatfield, Missouri, the daughter of Cecil and Lola Mae (Tull) Parkhurst. She graduated from Muscatine High School and from Muscatine Community College. She served honorably in the United States Army. Dretha was united in marriage to Phillip "Wade" Watson on February 28, 1973 in Muscatine.

Dretha owned and operated Heartland Designs in Muscatine. She had previously worked for GPC, Carver Pump and in tax preparation. She was a member of the Grandview Community Bible Church and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, her pets and spending time with her family.

Dretha will be deeply missed by her husband, Phillip "Wade" Watson of Wapello, Iowa; son, Shannon Watson of Davenport, Iowa; son, Zach Massey of Wapello, Iowa; grandchildren: Aidan Christy, Reese Christy, Marty Massey and Ethan Massey; siblings: Roger (Deedee) Parkhurst of Grandview, Iowa; Millie (Kirk) Colter of Middletown, Iowa; Leonda (Jeff) Frieden of Wapello, Iowa; Ladwell (Dick) Rieks of Florida; Willie (Rolland) Bagby of Des Moines, Iowa; and Georgetta (Roger) Gillpatrick of Blythedale, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Dretha was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Shawn Watson, and daughter, Marleana Massey.