Duane Woitte

July 26, 1941-December 2, 2020

Duane A. Woitte, 79, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 11am. Masks will be required at the church. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline or SPEC.

Duane was born July 26, 1941 in Moline, the son of Arlan and Erma (Owens) Woitte. He married Marlene M. Finkenhoefer on July 16, 1966 in Davenport.

Duane graduated from Moline High School in 1959 and attended Augustana College, Rock Island. Duane served in the US Marine Corps Reserves from May 1964 - September 1969.

Duane retired in 2004 from the Rock Island Arsenal and lastly worked at ARC, Rock Island. He had earlier retired after 22 years from International Harvester, East Moline.

Duane was a member of Sacred Heart Church where he was involved with RCIA, served on the Parish Council, involved in SPEC for 30 years and was a Eucharistic Minister. Duane was involved with prison ministry in East Moline and Galesburg. He loved history, playing bridge and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; children, Deborah (James) Hickenbottom, East Moline and Lynn (Anthony) Sorbello, Canastota, NY; grandchildren, Adam Hickenbottom, Gabriel Sorbello and Giddeon Sorbello; brothers, Gary (Harriette) Woitte, Littleton, CO and Ronny (Rebecca) Woitte, Benson, MN; Aunt, Jan Owens, Spring Valley, MN and sister-in-law, Joan Finkenhoefer, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Woitte.

