Durell Pearce
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Durell Pearce

October 24, 1923-March 18, 2021

MOLINE-Durell Pearce, 97, of Moline, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park with military honors by Moline American Legion Post 246. The funeral will be live streamed and found on Durell's obituary page at www.esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Durell was born on October 24, 1923, in Marion County, Alabama, the son of James F. and Kizzie (Pollard) Pearce Mann. He married Martha Jo Weeks on May 1, 1946, in Brilliant, Alabama. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2008. Durell was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in WWII. He was previously employed as a machinist and job setter for the Rock Island Arsenal. He loved spending his time with his family and attending church. He also enjoyed bowling.

Survivors include his son, David Wayne (Lynn) Pearce; grandchildren, James Michael (Tessa) Pearce, and Jennifer Maureen Pearce; great grandchildren, Kyle, Morgan, Logan, and Devan; brothers, Leslie Pearce, Holly Pearce, Ellis (Margaret) Pearce, Edsil (Norma Lee) Pearce, and Oscar (Willodean) Mann; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and son, James Ronald Pearce.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sory for your loss. Durell was a great uncle figure to Carolyn. He he has his wings now and will be missed sorely by you and the grands. God Bless his memories and your family David.
Duraine and Carolyn Davis
March 19, 2021
