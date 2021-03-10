Eddie W. Scott

October 22, 1960-March 8, 2021

CALAMUS-Eddie W. Scott, 60, of Calamus, IA passed away unexpectedly Monday March 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Friday (3/12) at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation is 4-7pm Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Calamus Fire Dept. and/or the Wheatland Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eddie was born October 22, 1960 in davenport, IA to Noel & Donna Scott. On June 14, 1991 he made a commitment to his love for the last 30 years Janet Donelson. Eddie was retired from the former ALCOA where he had been a machine operator and served as a United Steele Workers Union committee man.

To say Eddie was an outdoorsman was an understatement. He loved hunting, fishing, tending to his huge garden, & mushroom hunting. He enjoyed doing small engine repairs, NASCAR, John Wayne, and always willing to help others. His day was not complete without a BV & 7 night cap.

Survivors include wife Janet Donelson, Calamus, IA; daughters Linda (Wade) Hamann & Denise Dale both of Eldridge, IA; grandchildren Maile Satterly & Maddy Dale of Eldridge, IA; 2 great grandchildren Hayes & Warren Frick; Brother Nolan Scott, Blue Grass, IA; and a niece Tanya Scott.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Renae, and a grandson Jarin.