Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eddie W. Scott
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Eddie W. Scott

October 22, 1960-March 8, 2021

CALAMUS-Eddie W. Scott, 60, of Calamus, IA passed away unexpectedly Monday March 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Friday (3/12) at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation is 4-7pm Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Calamus Fire Dept. and/or the Wheatland Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eddie was born October 22, 1960 in davenport, IA to Noel & Donna Scott. On June 14, 1991 he made a commitment to his love for the last 30 years Janet Donelson. Eddie was retired from the former ALCOA where he had been a machine operator and served as a United Steele Workers Union committee man.

To say Eddie was an outdoorsman was an understatement. He loved hunting, fishing, tending to his huge garden, & mushroom hunting. He enjoyed doing small engine repairs, NASCAR, John Wayne, and always willing to help others. His day was not complete without a BV & 7 night cap.

Survivors include wife Janet Donelson, Calamus, IA; daughters Linda (Wade) Hamann & Denise Dale both of Eldridge, IA; grandchildren Maile Satterly & Maddy Dale of Eldridge, IA; 2 great grandchildren Hayes & Warren Frick; Brother Nolan Scott, Blue Grass, IA; and a niece Tanya Scott.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Renae, and a grandson Jarin.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Our hearts are heavy with hearing of Eddie's passing. Lots of good memories of days gone by. Deepest condolences are with his family and friends. Prayers are with you.
JR and Lynda Tinnian
March 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all of Eddies' family and friends. He was one of a kind and Union through and through and quite a storyteller! May he Rest in Peace.
Vickie & Gary Moore
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Eddie´s passing. He was always so friendly and kind. Much love to Janet and his family.
Janice Cook
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our sympathies are with you Janet and the rest of the family.
Leon & Linda Gasper
March 11, 2021
Never forget the moments and memories we shared as family all together at Grandma and Grandpa Scotts,,,Best childhood ever,,love you forever , forever in our hearts.
Margie and Randy Childers,,Traytin Dennis and Landon Reeves
March 11, 2021
I am so very sad to hear of Eddie's passing. He was a very good friend of my husband's (Keith). They hunted together, went mushroom hunting, worked at ALOCA. We spent many hours at Janet and Eddie's farm. My heart aches for you, Janet. Love, Carolyn
Carolyn Brinkley
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Eddy´s death. He was a true pleasure to work with and we enjoyed many laughs together. He was an expert at his job and an excellent resource, always willing to help... my sincere condolences.
Cynthia Krist
March 10, 2021
I was saddened of the news of Eddie's passing. We worked together for 30 plus years, also attending many Nascar races together at MIS. Thoughts and prayers to the family. He will be missed.
Michael Petersen
March 10, 2021
I was saddened at the news of Eddie's passing. We grew up down in the west end of Davenport and worked at Alcoa. God Bless
Paul Manley
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results