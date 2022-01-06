Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith A. Brown
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Edith A. Brown

June 22, 1931-January 4, 2022

Edith A. Brown, 90, of Bettendorf passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Edith's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking on the link provided just prior to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Edith was born June 22, 1931 in Blue Island, Illinois, the daughter of James and Henrietta (Warren) McDougall. In 1949 she graduated from Rock Island High School. She was married to Douglas D. Brown on February 10, 1951 in Rock Island. After 57 wonderful years together, Douglas preceded her in death in 2008. Edith taught gymnastics in the 1960's at Moline Turner Hall, and after her children were grown she worked in the children's department at Von Maur in the 1980's. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bunko and going for coffee with friends. She was known for her delicious gingersnap cookies and her beautiful flower gardens.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Doug Brown of Davenport, Jan (Denny) Glancy of Bettendorf, Sandi (Dave) Schutt of Iowa City, Iowa, Dave (Sue) Brown of Lafayette, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don (Mary June) Brown of Bettendorf; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brown of Bettendorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lorna (Ralph) Burkhead; brother-in-law, Denny Brown; and great-grandchildren, Etta Edith Schutt and Jacob Sheely.

Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
1:30p.m.
live streamed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com
IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I loved working for EDITH and taking care of her yard and having our chats when i was finished.She was quite the woman and friend and will be missed!
MICHAEL LAMMERS-SERVICES FOR SENIORS
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results