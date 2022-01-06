Edith A. Brown

June 22, 1931-January 4, 2022

Edith A. Brown, 90, of Bettendorf passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Edith's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking on the link provided just prior to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Edith was born June 22, 1931 in Blue Island, Illinois, the daughter of James and Henrietta (Warren) McDougall. In 1949 she graduated from Rock Island High School. She was married to Douglas D. Brown on February 10, 1951 in Rock Island. After 57 wonderful years together, Douglas preceded her in death in 2008. Edith taught gymnastics in the 1960's at Moline Turner Hall, and after her children were grown she worked in the children's department at Von Maur in the 1980's. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bunko and going for coffee with friends. She was known for her delicious gingersnap cookies and her beautiful flower gardens.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Doug Brown of Davenport, Jan (Denny) Glancy of Bettendorf, Sandi (Dave) Schutt of Iowa City, Iowa, Dave (Sue) Brown of Lafayette, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don (Mary June) Brown of Bettendorf; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brown of Bettendorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lorna (Ralph) Burkhead; brother-in-law, Denny Brown; and great-grandchildren, Etta Edith Schutt and Jacob Sheely.

Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.