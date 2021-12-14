Menu
Eduardo A. Ricaurte M.D.
Eduardo A. Ricaurte, M.D.

June 18, 1927-December 11, 2021

Eduardo A. Ricaurte, M.D., 94, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

A memorial visitation for friends and family will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Sunday, December 19, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A live-streamed private memorial service will follow, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robert Young Mental Health Center, Rock Island, or the Eduardo Ricaurte Behavioral Health Scholarship through the UnityPoint Foundation(https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/trinity-health-foundation.aspx).

Eduardo was born June 18, 1927 in Quito, Ecuador, a son of Luis and Carmen Baus Ricaurte. He married Emma Niera in 1951 in Ecuador. She preceded him in death in 1967. He married Diane Andersen on April 26, 1969 in Rock Island.

Eduardo received his Bachelor of Science degree from the National Institute Mejia, Quito, Ecuador in 1945 and his M.D. from Central University, Quito in 1954. He served his internship and was house physician at Moline Public Hospital from June of 1954 to July of 1956. Dr. Ricaurte served as staff physician at East Moline State Hospital for two years and his own private general practice in Erie, Illinois from 1959 to 1964.

In 1964, he served his Psychiatric Residency at Galesburg State Research Hospital, Galesburg, Illinois and Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan. In addition to his 41 years of practice as a psychiatrist at St. Anthony's Hospital, then Franciscan Hospital, and lastly with Trinity Medical Center, all of Rock Island, he was instrumental in the development of the Robert Young Mental Health Center, Rock Island, in 1989 with his dear friend, Robert Young, who lent his name and financial support to the establishment.

Dr. Ricaurte was a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and received his board certification in 1977. Other memberships include the American Psychiatric Association, Rock Island County Medical Society and St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, playing chess and tennis.

Surviving are his wife, Diane, of Rock Island; children, Dr. Eduardo L. (Eve) Ricaurte, Austin, Texas, Fred (Tina) Ricaurte, Ankeny, Iowa, Maria Ricaurte, Muscatine, Iowa, Emma (Dr. John) Stader, Bettendorf, Iowa and Michael (Kate) Ricaurte, Northbrook, Illinois; grandchildren, Eric (Grace) Ricaurte, Emma (Dr. Dausen) Harker, Brandon (Neffa) Ricaurte, Andrea Ricaurte, Jordan (Audrey) Ricaurte, Nicholas Stader, Jenna (Luke) Vollmer, Brigette Ricaurte and Sonya Ricaurte; step grandchildren, Josh Byrne and Jake Byrne; great grandchildren; Teo, Sebastian, Gabriel, Musette, Fox and Adaline; and many nieces, nephews and additional family.

Eduardo was preceded in death by his first wife; parents; one brother, Luis; and three sisters, Beatrice, Judy and Martha.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Ricaurte Family. I send my condolences and sympathies for his passing. When one has had an illustrious career helping others, nothing more needs to be said as that stands as a testament to their life. Blessings to all at this time of sorrow! Larry
Larry Smith
December 19, 2021
This great man saved my life a few times and, better yet, we were friends.
Bonnie Hewitt
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I met him in 1977 and last tome the day he retired. Such a thoroughly professional, yet compassionate man.
Sally Fuhr
December 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Love You.
Brent & Patti Krieger
Family
December 15, 2021
Fred & Jordan- so sorry for your great loss . God Bless
Deborah Chokkalingam
December 14, 2021
Emma, John and family, We're so very sorry for your loss, sending love and hugs. Jim & Rose Strickland
Rose Strickland
December 14, 2021
