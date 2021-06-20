Edward H. Bargfield

September 7, 1942-May 28, 2021

Edward H. Bargfield, age 78, of Gatesville, passed away at home peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, May 28, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Groveland Cemetery in Wayzata, MN with a luncheon to follow.

Edward "Ed" was born on September 7, 1942, to the late Edward and Edna Brown Bargfield in Boone, Iowa. He loved the game of baseball in his younger days and was proud to have been a trainer in High School. Ed graduated from Ames High School in 1960 and from Mankato State in 1965 with a degree in Administration and a minor in English and Math. On the day of his college graduation, he married Nancy Nelson and they were married for 11 years before she passed away in 1976. Ed served as an adult leader with the Illowa Boy Scout Council for many years. He earned The Vigil Honor, which is the highest honor from the Order of the Arrow, and the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. Ed worked as a manager for Wool Worth and Ben Franklin before he began his 20-year career with Dolly Maddison. He worked as a route salesman in the Quad City area and enjoyed his customers over the years. While at Dolly Madison, Ed also performed the duties of a union steward. After his retirement in 1999, he worked several jobs to keep himself busy, always looking to help others when he could. In 2018, he moved from Galesburg, Ill to Sioux City, Iowa and then to Gatesville, Texas to be closer to his family.

Ed was preceded in death by his wives, Nany Nelson Bargfield, Beverly Tribler Boehme Bargfield; his parents; and his sister, Mary Raveling.

Ed is survived by his and wives children, Doug Bargfield, Molly Hunter and husband, Jason, Kisa Santiago and husband, Arnel, Linda and Donny Carothers, Kim and Rick Morris, and Rusty Boehme; grandchildren, Ben and Maddy Purscell, Brynna Bargfield, Catalina and Isabel Santiago, Justin Nyquist, Kaitlyn Morris, Casey and Dane Carothers, Zack Boehme and 11 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.