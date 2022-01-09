Edward Joseph Dye

June 8, 1951-January 2, 2022

Edward Joseph Dye, 70, of Port Charlotte, FL, was called to Heaven Sunday January 2, 2022. He was born June 8, 1951 in Moline, IL to Walter and Patricia Dye.

Edward (Ed) married Yueping Xue on September 21, 2018; she survives. Also surviving to mourn his loss are his sons, Edward (Stephanie) Dye of Milan, IL, Chad (Sara) Dye of Geneseo, IL, and daughters, DeSiree (Levi) Walton and Gabrielle (Lance) Murphy both of Macomb, IL. Also surviving are his daughters Lisa Williams and Sara Dye. Other survivors include his mother, sister Patricia Masi of Seminal, FL., and brother Tim (Diana) Dye of Omaha, NE. He leaves behind 9 wonderful grandchildren and many beloved ones not mentioned.

He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents Reginald and Pearl Dunbar and his paternal grandparents Walter and Madge Dye and brother-in-law, Jack Masi.

Ed was a graduate of Rock Island High School, class of 1970. After graduation, he went on to have a long career in the construction industry. He was a proud member of the Local 309. Ed retired in 2018 after a successful career as a pipeline construction manager.

Ed was a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandparent and friend. He loved spending time with all of his family but favored his wife and children. He enjoyed working and sharing his knowledge with others. Ed was an honest man who spoke with truth. He was best known for his expertise on what seemed like every subject and his vivid storytelling.

A celebration of life will be held in Ed's honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Ed's loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at Luli's Restaurant and Bar in Milan, IL on Saturday February 5, 2022 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.