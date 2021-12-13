Edward Healy Flynn

October 15, 1942-November 17, 2021

Edward Healy Flynn passed away on November 17, 2021 in Seattle Washington. Edward was born on October 15, 1942 to John J. and Helen M. Flynn. Ed graduated from Assumption High School in 1960 and joined the US Army shortly thereafter. Ed served in the US Army for three years and was promoted to the rank of Specialist 5 and received an Honorable Discharge. After the army, Ed moved to San Francisco, CA where he operated his own cleaning and window washing business. In 1990, Ed moved to Seattle Washington and worked for twenty years at Harbourview Hospital as an Orderly and Operating Room Technician. After retirement, Ed travelled the world. He lived in India, Cambodia and eventually settled in Katmandu, Nepal were he resided for the past 7 years. He returned to Seattle, in 2021.

Ed was a renaissance man. He was an insatiable reader, and an occasional poet, who had two of his poems published in Anthologies. He was a musician, who played the banjo, the flute and the tin whistle. Ed's music was primally expressed in his love of traditional Irish music. Ed possessed a wonderful sense of humor and had a firm belief in social justice and treated all people with respect and kindness.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Ann (Wayne) Rea, brother, Thomas (Mary Lee) Flynn, nephew Brian Metzger, niece Jennifer (Scott) Asher and great nephews, Nicholas and Benjamin Asher and great nieces, Julia Asher, Ayslinn and Delaney Metzger.