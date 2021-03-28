Menu
Edward J. Gaudet Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Edward J. Gaudet Jr.

May 5, 1943-March 26, 2021

DEWITT-Edward J. Gaudet Jr., 77, of DeWitt, IA passed away Friday March 26, 2021 at the Clarissa cook Hospice House Bettendorf. Visitation will be Tuesday (3/30) 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Graveside services will be held Wednesday (3/31) at 2:00PM at Davenport Memorial Park All Veterans Memorial. Memorials may be made to your favorite Veteran's organization. Online condolences may be shared at www.runegmortuary.com.

Ed was born May 5, 1943 in Everett, MA to Edward & Sarah (Goldstein) Gaudet. He joined the US Army in 1960 and was stationed in Germany where he met his first wife. In 1965 he was sent to Vietnam where he served as a medic in the First infantry Division. He returned home on his birthday in 1966. Ed had been employed with the US Postal Service prior to his retirement in 2005. In June of 2004 he was united in marriage to Margaret Clausen in Cordova, IL. He enjoyed classic car clubs, his BMW motorcycle adventures and was very active with numerous veterans groups especially the Vietnam Veterans Association #776 & #299 in the Quad Cities.

Survivors include his wife Margaret Gaudet, DeWitt, IA; Sons Vince (Janet) Gaudet, Port Byron, IL, Andrew Gaudet, Moline, IL, & Gregg (Jamie) Gaudet, Davenport, IA; Step Children Theresa (Ben) Clarke, Katie (Chris) Mox, John (Emily) Clausen all of Clinton, IA, and Laura (Ben) Gooch, MD; many grand and step grandchildren; one great grandchild; 2 sisters Donna (Jim) Giordano & Jackie Moulton; nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Andrea Ford and a grandchild.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park All Veterans Memorial
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We always enjoyed having Ed join us at our Romeos group. And on the antique car rides. He definitely will be missed.
Jon DeBruin
March 31, 2021
Our sympathies to the family. Our heart goes out to Maggie. We will miss him so much. He was a great neighbor. Talks with him were always fun and interesting. He was always there to try to help in some way. What a wonderful heart he had.
Ken and Deb Stelpflug
March 28, 2021
