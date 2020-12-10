Edward G. Meadows

September 27, 1930-December 6, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Edward G. Meadows, age 90 of Eldridge, IA formerly of Grand Mound, IA, passed away Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, Dec. 11th at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be held Friday, Noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church-Calamus or to the Disabled American Veterans Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Edward was born on Sept. 27, 1930 in Sedgwick, AR, the son of Raymond and Thelma (Murphy) Meadows. He served in the US Navy from 1948-1949. He married Geneva Brandenburg on July 3, 1968 in Davenport, she died in 2019. Edward worked at Caterpillar in Quad Cities for over 40 years. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus and the Cornbelt Running Club. He was a clock collector and an avid Cubs fan.

Edward is survived by his son, Donald (April) Railey of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Leonard (Sandra) Schmidt of Hillsboro, OR and daughter, Sylvia Sigler of Port Edwards, WI; nine grandchildren Davis, Amber, Taylor, Rodney, Neil, Brenda, Jennifer, Brent, and Gregg, eight great grandchildren; his brother, Don Meadows of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife-Geneva, and two sons-Gregg and Kent Schmidt.