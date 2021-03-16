Edwin William (Bill) Allison

September 14, 1929-March 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Edwin William (Bill) Allison, 91, of Davenport, formally of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Unity Point Health, Rock Island, Illinois surrounded by family.

A Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 PM, March 20, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior. The service will be live streamed at www.jesusisthebridge.org; click on either the Facebook Live Worship or YouTube Live link. Masks required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf or Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.IowaCremation.com under Obituaries.

Bill was born September 14, 1929 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Edwin and Estelle Allison. He graduated in 1947 from West High School, Waterloo. He attended the University of Nebraska for two years on scholarship in the Midshipman Program. He then transferred to Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, where he graduated Cum Laude. In 1949 he married Jeanette Twitty. He married J. Arlene Allison in 1983.

Bill taught high school for two years in Washington, Iowa. In 1953 he was employed by Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as a System Analyst, retiring in 1990. He was proud to have worked on the Apollo Moon Mission project, as Collins Radio was contracted to provide communications between the astronauts and the Houston Command Center.

While a resident of Cedar Rapids, Bill was an active member of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church serving on the Building Committee and as Treasurer for many years. He was currently a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Bill was a faith-filled man, dedicated to his church, his family and his workplace.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene, his children, Vickie L. (Ward) Leek, Ames; Rosanna L. (Kerry) Thompson, Canton, Georgia; Daniel W. (Tina) Allison, Cedar Rapids; and Susan G. Allison-Hiebert, Geneseo, Illinois; stepdaughter Jan S. (Craig) Windmiller of Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Les and James; and sisters Evalyn, Dorothy and Jeanne.

Our families would like to thank the staff of Jersey Ridge Place for the care, compassion and support given Bill over the past 3 1/2 years.