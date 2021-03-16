Menu
Edwin William Allison
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Edwin William (Bill) Allison

September 14, 1929-March 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Edwin William (Bill) Allison, 91, of Davenport, formally of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Unity Point Health, Rock Island, Illinois surrounded by family.

A Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 PM, March 20, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior. The service will be live streamed at www.jesusisthebridge.org; click on either the Facebook Live Worship or YouTube Live link. Masks required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf or Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.IowaCremation.com under Obituaries.

Bill was born September 14, 1929 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Edwin and Estelle Allison. He graduated in 1947 from West High School, Waterloo. He attended the University of Nebraska for two years on scholarship in the Midshipman Program. He then transferred to Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, where he graduated Cum Laude. In 1949 he married Jeanette Twitty. He married J. Arlene Allison in 1983.

Bill taught high school for two years in Washington, Iowa. In 1953 he was employed by Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as a System Analyst, retiring in 1990. He was proud to have worked on the Apollo Moon Mission project, as Collins Radio was contracted to provide communications between the astronauts and the Houston Command Center.

While a resident of Cedar Rapids, Bill was an active member of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church serving on the Building Committee and as Treasurer for many years. He was currently a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Bill was a faith-filled man, dedicated to his church, his family and his workplace.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene, his children, Vickie L. (Ward) Leek, Ames; Rosanna L. (Kerry) Thompson, Canton, Georgia; Daniel W. (Tina) Allison, Cedar Rapids; and Susan G. Allison-Hiebert, Geneseo, Illinois; stepdaughter Jan S. (Craig) Windmiller of Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Les and James; and sisters Evalyn, Dorothy and Jeanne.

Our families would like to thank the staff of Jersey Ridge Place for the care, compassion and support given Bill over the past 3 1/2 years.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
Bettendorf, IA
Mar
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
Bettendorf, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Arlene and family, we are saddened to hear of Bill´s passing. We miss you both in our neighborhood and think of you often.
Mike and Ann Busta
March 31, 2021
Arlene and family,
Bob and I send our prayers and thoughts to you at this difficult times. Bill was so kind and thoughtful and I know will be missed. Words cannot describe your sadness at this time. Sending hugs and love to you, Arlene from Marion, IA.
Bob and Mary Zander
Mary J Zander
Friend
March 20, 2021
Arlene and family,

Bob and I send our prayers and love to you at this difficult time. Words cannot express how sadden by this news. We will keep you in our prayers and thoughts. God bless you. Sending hugs.
Mary and Bob Zander
Mary Zander
March 20, 2021
Bill was a very pleasant gentleman, we knew him from Lovely Lane Church. Arlene and Bill were Christians showing God's love for all. Nancy and Al Mahrer
Nancy Mahrer
March 17, 2021
