Edwin G. "Ed" Behnke
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Edwin G. "Ed" Behnke

September 15, 1938-September 26, 2021

Edwin G. "Ed" Behnke, 83, of Durant, IA, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Durant Firefighters Inc. or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in his memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ed was born in Oelwein, IA on September 15, 1938 to Edwin and Anna (Vaudt) Behnke. He graduated from Whittemore High School in 1956 and attended Railroad Education Bureau in Omaha. Ed married Merna S. Gimm on October 10, 1959 in Durant. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2011.

Ed retired from Pioneer Hybrids in 2003 and continued working part time until his 80th birthday. In early years, he worked for the Rock Island Railroad.

Ed was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council. He was a retired Durant Fire Fighter, where he served as secretary/treasurer for 22 years. He volunteered with the Durant Ambulance service as a driver, the Durant Community Center Board and the Durant Farmer's Market.

He was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan. He loved to spoil the neighborhood pets and children.

Ed is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters: Cheryl Behnke of West Burlington and Marsha (Tim) Sterner of Durant; grandsons: Dan (Audra) Sterner and Adam (Autum) Sterner both of Durant; great granddaughter Ellie and one due in November; companion Glenda Sorgenfrey of Durant and his cat Jake.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his sister Elaine Schmeling.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ed. Always enjoyed coffee and conversation with Ed at the creamery or Casey’s. A definite loss to the Durant community. God Bless
John & Tresha Hoffmann
October 2, 2021
Since I moved away I miss Ed. He was kind, friendly and helpful with anything I had going. Always a good friend.
Douglas Beland
Friend
October 1, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. A great Durant supporter.
LLORETTA Ihms-Siebke
Teacher
September 30, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear about your loss. Ed was a great person and he will be truly missed. We both had the pleasure of working with him at Pioneer & he always had a smile. Our Thoughts & Prayers are with your family.
Craig(Scotty)& Sandy Scott
Coworker
September 30, 2021
He was a great guy and loved so much by every one who knew him my dad and him knew each other for along time good friends will be truly missed praying for the family xo
Christa sloup
Friend
September 29, 2021
It was a pleasure to know Ed and work with him for many years while hauling Pioneer seed. The last of the good people that really care about their job and do their best for the company. I will miss seeing him and honking at him as I drove through town and he was on the street. God bless you and hold his memories close.
Brett Eggert
Friend
September 29, 2021
Very sorry for your loss! Tim & Bev Spain (friends of Glenda's)
September 29, 2021
condolences and thoughts to his entire family. I had the pleasure of Ed breaking me in as a train order/operator in West Liberty (1977) he made a trying job a lot easier
Rob Wolfe
Work
September 29, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
September 29, 2021
Rest in peace Ed Thinking of all the family at this sad time.
Sandra & Al Lowdon
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sympathies and prayers to all of Ed's family & friends! I had the pleasure of working with Ed for many years at Pioneer!
Marlene Perkins
Coworker
September 28, 2021
Don Kallenberger asked that I send his sympathy to your family. Ed was always very helpful and understanding.
Linda Ohrt
September 28, 2021
So sorry for the Family’s loss. Worked with Ed at Pioneer for many years. A good man & tireless community volunteer,
Gene& Sue Otto
Friend
September 28, 2021
I can remember Sundays at the fire station as the guys "cleaned" the trucks...more like played cards and ate sardines and crackers and there may or may not have been beverages involved...lol. Ed was a neat guy and will be missed by so many. Our condolences and thoughts to his entire family.
Tracey Hansen
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our memories of Ed are fond ones. We both worked with Ed at Pioneer for years. He was a diligent worker, who took his job, whatever it might be, seriously. However, he always had time for a smile and a visit. He will be greatly missed. Our sympathy goes to his family and friends.
Ron and Cindy Helmold
Coworker
September 28, 2021
I’m so sorry
to hear this.
I’m sending loving thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Love Sally
Sally Grant
September 28, 2021
So many memories of working with Ed during his career with Pioneer and through his volunteer work at Gloria Dei. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bryan and Lisa Sievers
Friend
September 28, 2021
Knowing Ed since my Pioneer days and taking care of his vehicles at the shop for many years, I can say truthfully that he was always a positive and happy person. He will be missed. Our sympathy to the entire family.
Danny & Andrea Shaffer
Friend
September 28, 2021
