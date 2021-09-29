Edwin G. "Ed" Behnke

September 15, 1938-September 26, 2021

Edwin G. "Ed" Behnke, 83, of Durant, IA, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Durant Firefighters Inc. or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in his memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ed was born in Oelwein, IA on September 15, 1938 to Edwin and Anna (Vaudt) Behnke. He graduated from Whittemore High School in 1956 and attended Railroad Education Bureau in Omaha. Ed married Merna S. Gimm on October 10, 1959 in Durant. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2011.

Ed retired from Pioneer Hybrids in 2003 and continued working part time until his 80th birthday. In early years, he worked for the Rock Island Railroad.

Ed was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council. He was a retired Durant Fire Fighter, where he served as secretary/treasurer for 22 years. He volunteered with the Durant Ambulance service as a driver, the Durant Community Center Board and the Durant Farmer's Market.

He was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan. He loved to spoil the neighborhood pets and children.

Ed is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters: Cheryl Behnke of West Burlington and Marsha (Tim) Sterner of Durant; grandsons: Dan (Audra) Sterner and Adam (Autum) Sterner both of Durant; great granddaughter Ellie and one due in November; companion Glenda Sorgenfrey of Durant and his cat Jake.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his sister Elaine Schmeling.