Edwin Dedrick "Ed" Frels
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Edwin "Ed" Dedrick Frels

May 15, 1972-December 9, 2020

Normal – Edwin "Ed" Dedrick Frels, 48 of Normal passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM.

There will be a private Memorial Service for Ed at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington at a later date.

He was born May 15, 1972 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Richard Frels and Paula Chamberlin. He is survived by two sons James (Moni Gustafson) Long of Central Asia, and Ethan Frels of Normal, his parents, Richard (Vicki) Frels of Hillsdale, IL and Paula (Richard) Rath of Sherrard, IL, two brothers Aaron Frels of Burlington, Iowa, Jason (Calynn) Schiess of Matherville, and one sister Stacey Rath of Galva, IL. He is also survived by a special cousin Jennifer Schenk.

Ed worked over twenty years for the City of Bloomington in the IT department last working as IT Supervisor. He enjoyed riding his Harley and fishing with his father. Ed was also a NASCAR fan. His favorite movie was "My Cousin Vinnie"

Memorial contributions may be made to at Educational Fund for his son Ethan Frels.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only connected with Ed over the phone, but the moments that I did, it was easy to feel the passion he had for his job. You don't stay that long with an organization because there's nothing better, you stay because YOU are better where you are at. May the Lord provide you the peace, strength, and guidance you need to heal during this difficult time. My deepest condolences
Monica Tame - VMware
January 20, 2021
I worked with Ed. He will be missed. A good guy gone too soon.
Jill Mayes
December 17, 2020
I know we haven´t seen each other talk to each other in a while,I´ll never forget memories of us growing up together I will miss you!!rest in peace brother, love you!!!
Chuck iverson
December 16, 2020
Worked with Ed for years at the City. He was always happy, always dependable and respected by all. We will surely miss him. Our thoughts are with you.
Jack McQueen
December 15, 2020
He was like a son to me. At my house in Hillsdale all summers. I will miss him so much.
Donna Shumaker
December 13, 2020
