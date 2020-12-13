Edwin "Ed" Dedrick Frels

May 15, 1972-December 9, 2020

Normal – Edwin "Ed" Dedrick Frels, 48 of Normal passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM.

There will be a private Memorial Service for Ed at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington at a later date.

He was born May 15, 1972 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Richard Frels and Paula Chamberlin. He is survived by two sons James (Moni Gustafson) Long of Central Asia, and Ethan Frels of Normal, his parents, Richard (Vicki) Frels of Hillsdale, IL and Paula (Richard) Rath of Sherrard, IL, two brothers Aaron Frels of Burlington, Iowa, Jason (Calynn) Schiess of Matherville, and one sister Stacey Rath of Galva, IL. He is also survived by a special cousin Jennifer Schenk.

Ed worked over twenty years for the City of Bloomington in the IT department last working as IT Supervisor. He enjoyed riding his Harley and fishing with his father. Ed was also a NASCAR fan. His favorite movie was "My Cousin Vinnie"

Memorial contributions may be made to at Educational Fund for his son Ethan Frels.

