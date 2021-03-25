Menu
Edwin Frederick "Eddie" Huesmann
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Durant High School
Edwin "Eddie" Frederick Huesmann

November 28, 1919-March 23, 2021

WALCOTT-Edwin "Eddie" Frederick Huesmann, age 101, of Walcott, formerly of Durant, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Courtyard Estates of Walcott. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Durant Community School Education Foundation or Durant American Legion Post #430, Building Fund. C/O: Kenneth Huesmann, 2824 220th Street, Stockton, Iowa 52769. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Edwin was born in Durant on November 28, 1919, the son of William and Anna (Hagge) Huesmann. Edwin graduated from Durant High School, with the Class of 1937. He married Arloine K. Feuerbach on August 23, 1939 in Davenport.

Edwin farmed in rural Stockton, retiring to Durant in 1971. After retiring, Edwin sold real estate for several years. He was a member of the Scott County Farm Bureau and served for twenty-eight years as Board of Trustee for the Durant Municipal Electric Plant. He was also the secretary of the Durant Cemetery for many years. Edwin enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead (a card game he was a "Master" at). He also liked bowling, golfing, fishing and gardening. Edwin and Arloine especially enjoyed their trips to Wyoming and day trips to the casino.

Edwin will be dearly missed by two children, Janet (John) Brockmann of Walcott and Kenneth (Cheryl) Huesmann of Stockton; six grandchildren, Bart (Marcie) Brockmann, Scott Brockmann, Elizabeth (Mark) Petersen, Kristine (Tedd) Knobloch, Kirk (Brandy) Huesmann and Kyle (Mary) Huesmann; seven great grandchildren, Emelie, Meredith, Darin, Charles, Edward, Kate and Gustaf.

Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Arloine; one brother, Vernon Huesmann; and two sisters, Norma Petersen and Lula Petersen.

Edwin's family would like to thank Courtyard Estates of Walcott and Hospice Compassus for all their loving care.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Tony & LuAnn Wulf
April 2, 2021
farewell to a great guy, and good friend of my parents.
Terry Riessen
March 28, 2021
My thoughts, my prayers and my sympathy to you and your family.
Deanna Paulsen
March 26, 2021
My sympathy to the Huesmann family, enjoyed having him for a neighbor.
Lorraine Buesing
March 26, 2021
Hi Ken, I saw your father's obituary in the paper yesterday. I'm sorry for your loss, but it sounds like he had a good life. I hope you and your family are doing well.
Ronald Sandberg
March 26, 2021
Dear Janet, Kenny & Families -- Eddie was a great man who did so many things for Durant. Hoping wonderful memories will help to ease your sorrow. My deepest sympathy in your loss.
Lynne Hoffmann
March 26, 2021
Our sympathies go out to the Family. Got to know Ed through golf & bowling. A good man & a long life well lived.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Family of Eddie Huesmann. May God give you comfort and peace.
Jean & Jack Schinckel
March 25, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about your father passing away I´m going to miss my buddy and may he rest in peace
George Stegner
March 25, 2021
I Don't know where to start! Deepest Sympathy to the Family---Had a lot of conversations with Eddie--and they were GOOD Ones---Heaven was probably Ready for him, Polka Music, Dancing, Bartender Elmer Makoben! Hmmmmmmm! And Eddie will be playing cards!!!
Mary Chrysler
Friend
March 25, 2021
What a great long life. My sympathy to your family.
Sandy Paskvan
March 25, 2021
Eddie continues to live on in the many hearts of family & friends that will always remember him.
Hugs & Condolences to all of you.
Colleen, Squealer & Tony Krebs
Colleen Krebs
Friend
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Tom Hagge
March 25, 2021
So sad for you with the loss of your father..he sure had a long life. It's hard to lose our parents...but they are in paradise..no pain and disabilities. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kay Riessen/Haas
Family
March 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Carol Zindel
Friend
March 25, 2021
Dear Janet, Kenny and all the family,
Our sincere sympathy in your loss.
Ted and Louise Burson
Friend
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed’s passing. We were neighbors of him and Arloine for about 15 years. He was such a great gardener and a little jealousy on our part because his tomatoes were always better than ours! Jeff and Ed talked about farming often in the backyard. He was a great man with a great family. Our condolences on his passing.
Jeff and Angie Quinn
March 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Teresa Keller
Family
March 24, 2021
