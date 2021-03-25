Edwin "Eddie" Frederick Huesmann

November 28, 1919-March 23, 2021

WALCOTT-Edwin "Eddie" Frederick Huesmann, age 101, of Walcott, formerly of Durant, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Courtyard Estates of Walcott. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Durant Community School Education Foundation or Durant American Legion Post #430, Building Fund. C/O: Kenneth Huesmann, 2824 220th Street, Stockton, Iowa 52769.

Edwin was born in Durant on November 28, 1919, the son of William and Anna (Hagge) Huesmann. Edwin graduated from Durant High School, with the Class of 1937. He married Arloine K. Feuerbach on August 23, 1939 in Davenport.

Edwin farmed in rural Stockton, retiring to Durant in 1971. After retiring, Edwin sold real estate for several years. He was a member of the Scott County Farm Bureau and served for twenty-eight years as Board of Trustee for the Durant Municipal Electric Plant. He was also the secretary of the Durant Cemetery for many years. Edwin enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead (a card game he was a "Master" at). He also liked bowling, golfing, fishing and gardening. Edwin and Arloine especially enjoyed their trips to Wyoming and day trips to the casino.

Edwin will be dearly missed by two children, Janet (John) Brockmann of Walcott and Kenneth (Cheryl) Huesmann of Stockton; six grandchildren, Bart (Marcie) Brockmann, Scott Brockmann, Elizabeth (Mark) Petersen, Kristine (Tedd) Knobloch, Kirk (Brandy) Huesmann and Kyle (Mary) Huesmann; seven great grandchildren, Emelie, Meredith, Darin, Charles, Edward, Kate and Gustaf.

Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Arloine; one brother, Vernon Huesmann; and two sisters, Norma Petersen and Lula Petersen.

Edwin's family would like to thank Courtyard Estates of Walcott and Hospice Compassus for all their loving care.