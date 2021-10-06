Elaine A. Huebner

March 10, 1927-October 3, 2021

Elaine A. Huebner, 94, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

A private family graveside service for Elaine and her late husband, Ervin will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born in Green Island, Iowa on March 10, 1927, the daughter of Virtus and Pearl (Jones) Mohr and was a graduate of the Miles High School in Miles, Iowa. On May 26, 1946, Elaine was united in marriage to Ervin G. "Erv" Huebner in Green Island. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2018.

Elaine retired as a material handler with the Alcoa Company and in earlier years had worked for the Bendix Company and General Electric of Morrison, Illinois.

Her memberships included the Alcoa Retirees Club.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Russell (Mardi) Huebner of LeClaire, Iowa; her grandson, Mark (Rebecca) Murphy in Michigan; two great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Connie Huebner of Muscatine, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Huebner; her brother, Wilford Mohr; her half-sister, Violet Haskin and her half-brother, Howard Kuehl.

