Elaine L. VanHyfte

May 7, 1924-December 6, 2020

Elaine Leona VanHyfte, 96, of Annawan, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan. A public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church, immediately prior to the funeral service. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Elaine was born on May 7, 1924 the daughter of Virgil and Mary (Van Acker) DeMink in rural Annawan. She was a 1941 graduate of Annawan High School. She married John VanHyfte on June 17, 1942 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan. Elaine was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and crafting with her daughters. Elaine worked side by side with John in the Auction business and keeping farm records. Elaine raised five children and played a large role in the up bringing of her many grandchildren. Elaine was the guiding light in a very close knit and loving family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Linda, (Jim Hamilton) Rosebeck, Annawan, Carol, (Dennis) Diericx, Geneseo and Judy, (Rick) Rediger, Wyanet and daughter in-law, Fran VanHyfte, Annawan. Elaine is also survived by 13 grandchildren. Tammy Neuleib, Terry Rosebeck, Mark VanHyfte, Tracey Rosebeck, Zach VanHyfte, Heather Wellman, Tara Clark, Tonya Rosebeck, Trisha Warren, Ty Noard, Nick VanHyfte, Mandi Moon-Thurston, Jonathan Moon. Four step grandchildren, Jeremy Rediger, Seth Rediger, Tom Pollard and Joe Pollard. There are also 26 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Marilyn Verdick, Elaine's sister and best friend also survive her

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband John of 75 years; her parents; two sons, Jim and Allan VanHyfte; two infant grandsons, Paul VanHyfte and Clint Noard; and two son-in-laws, Lawrence Rosebeck and Keith Noard.

There are no goodbyes, she will be in our hearts forever.