Elda F. Doermann

July 31, 1947-April 10, 2022

CLARENCE-Elda F. Doermann, age 74 of Clarence, passed away at the Clarence Senior Living Center on Sunday April 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.

Elda was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 31, 1947 to Carl and Florene Kroemer Kruckenberg. She was united in marriage to Larry Doermannn on June 19, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. He passed away on June 9, 2011.

Survivors include her sisters Lois (Wes) Rearick of Sterling Heights, MI and Donna Myers of Wilton; sisters-in-law Karen Doermann of Cedar Rapids, Sheryl (Mike) Koch of Mechanicsville, and Diane (Wayne) Betts of Mechanicsville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother Leonard.

Elda enjoyed camping, fishing, canning, and flowers. Her and Larry were former custodians at St. John's and were available at any time to help with their nieces and nephews. Elda was an avid sports fan watching Iowa, the Minnesota Twins, or the Chicago Cubs and also watching Walker Texas Ranger or The Little House On The Prairie.

Chapman Funeral Home has Elda and her family in their care. To send condolences or leave a memory please visit www.chapmanfh.com.