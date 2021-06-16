Eleanor Esther "Ellie" Niemann

October 6, 1937-June 14, 2021

WALCOTT-Eleanor Esther "Ellie" Niemann, age 83, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church, Durant Ambulance and Walcott Fire Department in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Eleanor was born on October 6, 1937, the daughter of Everett and Esther (Wulf) Treimer. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1956. Eleanor married Gerald "Jerry" Niemann on March 16, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa. Jerry died on February 11, 2017.

Eleanor farmed alongside her husband, Jerry, in Cleona and Sheridan Townships for sixty-one years. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott. Ellie and Jerry cherished spending time with friends and their "Bicycle Group". She enjoyed cooking for her family, dancing, bowling, reading and flower gardening, especially orchids. Most of all, Ellie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ellie will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Debbie (Bob) Vize of Long Grove, Iowa, Loren (Jane) Niemann of DeWitt, Iowa and Linda (Rod) White of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren, Anna (Josh) Skorich, Al Vize and Hannah Niemann; four great grandchildren, Abby, Vivian, Kai and Hunter; one granddog, Kato; three siblings, Elaine Pahl of Phoenix, Arizona, Leila (Bob) Rekemeyer of Walcott, Iowa and Ken Treimer of New Liberty, Iowa

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband,Jerry; an infant daughter, Judy; one brother, Leslie Treimer; one brother in-law, Gene Pahl; and one sister in-law, Bev Treimer.

Ellie's family would like to thank Dr. Mel Sharafuddin, the University of Iowa Hospital and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the wonderful care they provided.