Eleanor M. Schaefer
Davenport Central High School
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Eleanor M. Schaefer

July 13, 1924-January 1, 2022

BETTENDORF-Eleanor M. Schaefer, 97, of Bettendorf, formerly of Blue Grass/Walcott, died peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at The Fountains Assisted Living, Bettendorf.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, with an additional visitation one-half hour before Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Mrs. Schaefer's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Due to the current health crisis, please wear a mask to services.

Eleanor Margaret Schwertman was born on July 13, 1924, in Davenport, a daughter of August F. and Ida M. (Jaeggi) Schwertman. She graduated from Davenport Central High School and was a filing clerk at the Rock Island Arsenal. She met the love of her life on a cold New Year's Eve in 1946, Alvin E. Schaefer. They were united in marriage on February 8, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Alvin preceded Ellie in passing on June 2, 2001.

Ellie was a founding member of St. Andrew Parish. She also was a lifetime member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Scott County Farm Bureau.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Sue (Jim) Johnson, Becky (Terry) Starns, Kathy (Randy) Schaefer, and Nancy (Ron) Treanor; son-in-law, Tom Peck (Michelle Dittmars); ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen, a daughter, Joan Peck, and grandsons: Mathew and Brian Johnson, and Brad Peck; and siblings: Sr. Renee Schwertman, Sr. Dorothy Ann Schwertman, Norma Tunberg, and Jack Schwertman.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass
Jan
7
Service
6:00p.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass
Jan
8
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass
Jan
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was such a special lady. You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda and Teri Pewe
January 7, 2022
Ellie was a beautiful, kind woman. She was always smiling and quick to laugh. I did enjoy hearing her teasing my dad with her quick wit and humor. My sympathies and prayers are with you all at this time. She will be missed.
Kathy (Jaeggi) Morrow
Family
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of your Mom´ s passing Sue. She was such a great lady.
Carol Heuer Peterson
Other
January 5, 2022
I am so very sorry to see that Ellie passed away, I always enjoyed her and we used to have so much fun back in the day, especially at Mary´s Angels, and at Bev and Clydes. Cherish all your Wonderful memories and that I´m sure is many
Linda Muelken
Friend
January 5, 2022
