Eleanor M. Schaefer

July 13, 1924-January 1, 2022

BETTENDORF-Eleanor M. Schaefer, 97, of Bettendorf, formerly of Blue Grass/Walcott, died peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at The Fountains Assisted Living, Bettendorf.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, with an additional visitation one-half hour before Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Eleanor Margaret Schwertman was born on July 13, 1924, in Davenport, a daughter of August F. and Ida M. (Jaeggi) Schwertman. She graduated from Davenport Central High School and was a filing clerk at the Rock Island Arsenal. She met the love of her life on a cold New Year's Eve in 1946, Alvin E. Schaefer. They were united in marriage on February 8, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Alvin preceded Ellie in passing on June 2, 2001.

Ellie was a founding member of St. Andrew Parish. She also was a lifetime member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Scott County Farm Bureau.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Sue (Jim) Johnson, Becky (Terry) Starns, Kathy (Randy) Schaefer, and Nancy (Ron) Treanor; son-in-law, Tom Peck (Michelle Dittmars); ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen, a daughter, Joan Peck, and grandsons: Mathew and Brian Johnson, and Brad Peck; and siblings: Sr. Renee Schwertman, Sr. Dorothy Ann Schwertman, Norma Tunberg, and Jack Schwertman.