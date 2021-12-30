Elgeva Stolte

October 19, 1924-December 29, 2021

LOWDEN-Elgeva Stolte, age 97 of Lowden, passed away at the Clarence Nursing Home on Wednesday December 29, 2021. There will be a private memorial service for Elgeva with burial next to her husband in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Elgeva (Hamdorf) Stolte was born on October 19, 1924 to William and Frieda Hamdorf in Rural Lowden, Iowa. She was the youngest of five children and grew up on her parents' farm.

Elgeva was united in marriage to Warren Stolte on April 28, 1946, and they spent their entire married life in Lowden where she raised 3 children, supported family members, and worked in the Norton Law Office for over 20 years.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden and a strong contributor to the local American Legion Auxiliary and Lowden Senior Citizens.

She attended a rural country grade school and graduated from Lowden High School in 1942. She attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, IA and later worked for John Deere Harvester in East Moline, Illinois for several years.

In 2016 due to failing health Elgeva moved to the Clarence Assisted Living Facility. In late 2020 she moved to the Clarence Nursing Home where she resided at the time of her death. Her family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to all the Clarence Nursing Home and Assisted Living staff who took such wonderful care of her in her final years.

Survivors include sons Les (Sally) Stolte of Georgetown, TX, Greg (Vickie) Stolte of North Richland Hills, TX, and daughter Marcia (Garland) Mayes of Plano, TX; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Sister-in-law Maxine Hinck of DeWitt, IA; and several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, one brother, four brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and one great granddaughter. Memorials may be given to Lowden Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowden American Legion Auxiliary, and Clarence Nursing Home

Chapman Funeral Home has Elgeva and her family in their care. Memories and condolences may be sent to www.chapmanfh.com. Cards may be sent to Greg Stolte at: 8209 Thornwood Drive N. Richland Hills, TX 76182.