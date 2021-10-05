Elise Brueck King

June 11, 1930-October 2, 2021

Elise Brueck King passed away on Saturday October 2, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born June 11, 1930 to Harold and Catherine (Chapin) Brueck at St. Francis Hospital in Burlington, IA.

Elise attended St. John's School in Burlington, and then graduated from Burlington Community High School in June of 1947. She earned her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education at Iowa State Teachers College at Cedar Falls in 1951, then taught in Fort Dodge and Burlington until 1958. That year she eagerly accepted the opportunity to work for the US Army as a teacher of service people's children in Germany. She taught for four years in Fulda in Hesse and then three years in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, returning to the US in 1964. While living in Germany, Elise was able to enjoy many travels and visited a total of 26 nations during that time.

Upon her return to the US, Elise worked for the Girl Scouts in Flint Michigan for several years before returning to Iowa in 1969 to begin her teaching career in Clinton. She taught at Longfellow Elementary School for 22 years, and is an Active Member-for-Life of the National Education Association.

Elise was a life-long lover of Community Theatre, active in Burlington, at college, and in Clinton, occasionally acting and often directing shows over the years. When she moved to Clinton she quickly became involved at the Showboat Theatre. It was there when she was directing the play "Butterflies are Free" that she met Al King, and soon the two were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church on December 29, 1973. Their Christmas-time wedding inspired a hobby which resulted in their collection of more than 300 nativity sets and creches. Al preceded her in death in October, 2011.

Elise and Al were paragons of advocacy for the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre (CAST). In addition to acting, behind-the-scenes roles, financial support and attendance at every production for nearly 50 years, they often opened their home to entertain young talent who came from around the country for summer residencies. They were active members of state, national, and international theatre groups, and traveled to theatre festivals and workshops every year.

With her charitable heart, Elise was an avid volunteer. She delivered Meals on Wheels, sang with the Clintones, helped with the planning of the annual Festival of Trees for the Clinton County Historical Society, and knit exactly 979 prayer shawls for the Mercy Hospital Auxillary. She loved Prince of Peace parish, and served as a lector and on the funeral luncheon committee.

Elise is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Marilyn Brueck of Little Canada, MN, and their family of more than 60 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Clinton, with visitation held at from 9:00 AM until the service time. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com. Memorial donations may be made to CAST, Mobile Meals, or Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton, or Hope Haven Area Development Center in Burlington.