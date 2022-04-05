Menu
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Pasley
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
Elizabeth "Beth" A. Pasley

August 10, 1949-April 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Elizabeth "Beth" A. Pasley, 72, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at The Summit, Bettendorf. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 11am – 1pm at Weerts Funeral Home; the memorial service will be at 1pm. Memorials in Beth's memory may be made to a local No Kill Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Beth was born on August 10, 1949 in Rock Island, IL to Ronald and Wilma (Kaster) Brotman. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1967. Beth was united in marriage to Stan Pasley on October 14, 1972 in Champaign, IL. Beth worked as a floral designer at many greenhouse gardens. She enjoyed working outside in nature. She and Stan owned and operated Ascension Ballooning for 32 years. They traveled throughout the Midwest and South East for competitions and educational programs. Beth's favorite place to be was out in nature. She enjoyed plants, animals, and wildlife.

Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband Stan; daughter Amber Pasley (Mike Aalf) Pueblo, CO; grandchildren Jasmine (Curtis) Lipes, Devin (Paige) Minch; great-grandchildren Nova and Calie; and Sister Pam (Donald) Ropp, Colona, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Rona Brotman.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 5, 2022.
