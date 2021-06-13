Ella L. Ahlers

April 1, 1922-June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF-Private family graveside services for Ella L. Ahlers, 99, of Bettendorf will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Ella passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Ella L. Fock was born on April 1, 1922 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Harms) Fock. She married Lowell John Ahlers in Davenport on August 15, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2006. Ella worked at Iowa/Illinois Gas and Electric Co for 5 years, she then worked at Pleasant Valley High School, retiring after 16 years. Ella was a member of the Bunko Club, Alcoa Retirement Club and enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

Ella is survived by her children; Sandy (Jim) Cale of Blue Grass, Iowa, Lowell (Barb) Ahlers Jr. of Bettendorf, Iowa, daughter-in-law, Judy Ahlers of LeClaire, Iowa, 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 9 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Jack Ahlers, and an Infant son; Ricky Ahlers.

Memorials may be directed to the Children's Miracle Network.

