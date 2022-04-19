Ellen Jane (Rohlfs) Dies

August 30, 1921-April 15, 2022

Ellen Jane (Rohlfs) Dies, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 while at the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence, IA, at the age of 100. She was born at home in Eldridge, IA on August 30, 1921, to Raymond and Ella Rohlfs. Two years later, they moved to Davenport, where Ellen attended grade school and graduated from Davenport Central in 1939. She worked for the A&P Co., the Atlantic and Pacific grocery chain at that time.

In 1941, she married Raymond Dies and shortly after, he was drafted into the Army 81st Field Artillery Division in the Pacific; making 19 invasions. He received a field commission for perfection in projecting the bombs. After returning home five years later, he wanted to farm, which they did. Starting from scratch and hard work, three years later, they were offered a farm near Bennett. With the neighbor's help, they moved and settled there, raising their two sons, Terry and Randy and attending all their activities in their growing up years.

Ellen loved all aspects of farm life. She loved to cook, bake pies and cheese cake and always enjoyed having her family come for birthdays and holidays. Ellen and Ray were avid square dancers. Dancing to many national callers in Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles and local.

Ellen has seven grandchildren that she loves dearly- Darren (Marsha) Dies, Dawn (Jeff) Flora, Dana (Adam) McPherson, Cory J. (Tori) Dies, Randy Ray Dies, Brett Dies, and Ryan Dies. And very important to her are her 14 great-grandchildren, whom she loves and admires and wishes all great success and happiness in their lives; Austin, Andrew, Aiden, Flora, Emily, Oliver, Abigail Dies, Eli, Declan, Wyatt, Weston and Emrie Dies, and Ethan, Evan, and Emanual Manny Dies.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Terry and Randy (Tami); Sisters, Ruby of Wisconcin and Nancy of Oregon; several cousins, nieces and nephews. I Love You Yogi Bear.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; grandson, Justin; brothers-in-law, Wayne Lemberg and Robert Damberg.

Private family services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, IA on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, followed by a Graveside service in Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA.

