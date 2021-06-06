Ellen Murphy Guest

May 31, 2021

DAVENPORT-Ellen Murphy Guest, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 31, 2021.

A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund.

Ellen graduated from Assumption High School and attended Marycrest College. Ellen moved to Dallas, Texas and was a legal assistant in corporate real estate law for twenty years.

Ellen and her late husband Walter, lived in Alabama and then moved to Florida (Navarre Beach and later Pensacola). She was very involved as a volunteer with Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Pensacola for 11 years. She received many awards for her long years of service and was very involved with the children's fundraisers and other numerous activities. Ellen loved being involved with all the children.

Ellen and her husband spent a great deal of time on their beloved motor yacht; their "condo on the water". They spent many weekends entertaining friends and going to the Gulf fishing or taking long rides in the Sound and the Gulf. They traveled extensively in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong and San Juan, Puerto Rico. They especially loved New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Ellen is survived by her sister: Mary Janet (Tom) Swanson, Blue Grass; niece, Rachel (Kurtis) Whalen and great-nephews, William and Thomas Whalen, all of Bettendorf; nephew, Andrew "Drew" (Brandy) Swanson and great-niece and nephew, Ellerie Ann and Aidan Jack "AJ", Golden, Colorado; sister, Kathleen (Michael) Murphy Conrad, Silvis; and nephew, Cameron (Susie) Conrad, Columbia, Missouri; niece, Mellissa (Dustin) Ward and great-nieces, Sydney and Emersyn; great-nephew, Blake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Frances (Tobin) Murphy; husband, Walter; and brother, John.