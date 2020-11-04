Elmer J. Hasenmiller, Jr.

January 10, 1927-November 2, 2020

Elmer John Hasenmiller, Jr., 93, of Grand Mound, Iowa, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Wheatland Manor, Wheatland.

Elmer was born January 10, 1927, to Elmer and Francis (Dierickx) Hasenmiller in Grand Mound, Iowa. After graduating from Grand Mound High School, he served in the US Army as a forward observer in Korea during the war. Elmer married Dorothy Phillips at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa on May 9, 1953. The couple lived in the Grand Mound area, where he farmed, then worked at Co-op and Eastern Iowa Grain for 27 years. After retiring, he worked seasonally for Liqui-Grow until age 83.

Elmer was a lifetime member of Sts Philip & James Catholic Church, and Grand Mound American Legion Post #622. He served on the Grand Mound Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years, and was a board member of the Grand Mound Community Center and Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; children, Diane (Al) Roderick, Cedar Rapids, Steve (Sue) Hasenmiller, DeWitt, Dwaine (Tee) Hasenmiller, Phoenix, Arizona, Lynne (Dave) Maher, Grand Mound, Lisa (Phil) Butt, Grand Mound, and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Bryce) Heathman, DeWitt; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, and his brothers, Don and Merwyn.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sts Philip & James Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Memorials may be directed to Sts Philip & James Catholic Church, the Grand Mound Community Center Improvement Fund, or the Grand Mound Fire Department.

