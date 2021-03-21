Menu
Elsie Constable Anderson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Elsie Constable Anderson

February 7, 1926-March 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Elsie Constable Anderson, age 95, resident of Davenport, Iowa since 1945, passed away on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Elsie requested that her remains be donated to Palmer College for research. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie's memory may be made to CASI 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa 52806 or Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue Davenport, Iowa 52807.

She was born in Mercer, Missouri on February 7, 1926, to Howard and Minnie Constable; the youngest of eight children. She was the beloved wife of Winton Dean Anderson, whom she married on March 26, 1946. Elsie and Winton had three daughters, Linda Haas (Allen) of Davenport, Sharon Vance (Dean) of Naperville, Illinois and Gail Wilkins (Ron) of Bettendorf. After high school in Missouri, Elsie moved to Davenport to find employment in the factories supporting WWII war efforts. When Winton returned from the war in 1946, they married and settled in Davenport to raise their family. When her youngest daughter was in high school, Elsie began working for Northwestern Bell. She retired in 1986 after 17 years. The family joined the Unitarian Universalist Church and Elsie was a member until recent years.

Elsie is survived by her three daughters; six grandchildren - Karen (Haas) Strusz, Kristin (Haas) West, Eric and Justin Vance, Jennifer (Wilkins) Van Oosbree and Ryan Wilkins; and eight great-grandchildren - Madison and Megan Strusz, Jack and Brady West, Brett and Bryce Vance, and Amy and Abby Van Oosbree. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Winton, parents: Howard and Minnie Constable, and seven siblings: Rosa Nelson, Lona Leah Stinson, and Garland, Montford, Virgil, Richard and Della Mae Constable.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elsie was a lovely person with a beautiful smile!!!! I loved playing bridge with her at Casi . (I've sent a check to Casi in Elsie's name). She always was so positive and fun to be with. I will really miss her. Your Mom was so sweet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sharon Pinnick
Sharon Pinnick
March 27, 2021
I feel blessed to have had Elsie as a friend. We met when I moved to Garner some years ago. We played cards together and we kept in touch during this COVID pandemic. I will miss her
Logene wickwire
March 21, 2021
Elsie and Winton bought a house on Sturdevant Street in Davenport in the early 1950´s and our families became friends. Her daughters and my sisters(the Kuehl girls) became life long friends where we had many sleepovers! We often shared family potlucks and on days the girls were out of school Elsie or my mom, Lorraine, would make us a special homemade pizza from scratch for lunch! Our moms were in a card club as friends for years! We put on plays for our parents which often were hysterical as we could never remember all our lines! Later the Anderson´s moved to Locust Street across from Johnson school and we still kept in touch riding our bikes to see them and play board games and especially the card game of Rook. Elsie always had sandwiches or treats for us. In later years, I would see Elsie at CASI doing her numerous laps around the building. We would stop and chat in the hallway and she always had a kind word to say. She lived a full and active life! When I was ill in 2019, she and her daughters came to visit me at home and always cheered me up! She will be missed by myself and all our family!
Linda Enders
March 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire family --- Linda, Sharon, Gail. Linda and I reach back to our kindergarten days. Then, there were all the years in between and the carpooling to high school, with humor, advice and good laughs always provided by your mom. Will miss seeing her on my trips home to Davenport, never missed visiting her.
Carol White
March 21, 2021
Sympathies to Elsie´s whole family. The Kuehl girls and Anderson girls lived across the street from each other and were always entertaining their parents with their activities. I remember our plays especially. Elsie was such an inspiration to me as she aged. She could physically do almost everything up until this year!! Glad our moms became friends and made it possible for us to still be friends 70+ years later.
Suzy VenHost
March 21, 2021
