Elsie Constable Anderson

February 7, 1926-March 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Elsie Constable Anderson, age 95, resident of Davenport, Iowa since 1945, passed away on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Elsie requested that her remains be donated to Palmer College for research. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie's memory may be made to CASI 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa 52806 or Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue Davenport, Iowa 52807.

She was born in Mercer, Missouri on February 7, 1926, to Howard and Minnie Constable; the youngest of eight children. She was the beloved wife of Winton Dean Anderson, whom she married on March 26, 1946. Elsie and Winton had three daughters, Linda Haas (Allen) of Davenport, Sharon Vance (Dean) of Naperville, Illinois and Gail Wilkins (Ron) of Bettendorf. After high school in Missouri, Elsie moved to Davenport to find employment in the factories supporting WWII war efforts. When Winton returned from the war in 1946, they married and settled in Davenport to raise their family. When her youngest daughter was in high school, Elsie began working for Northwestern Bell. She retired in 1986 after 17 years. The family joined the Unitarian Universalist Church and Elsie was a member until recent years.

Elsie is survived by her three daughters; six grandchildren - Karen (Haas) Strusz, Kristin (Haas) West, Eric and Justin Vance, Jennifer (Wilkins) Van Oosbree and Ryan Wilkins; and eight great-grandchildren - Madison and Megan Strusz, Jack and Brady West, Brett and Bryce Vance, and Amy and Abby Van Oosbree. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Winton, parents: Howard and Minnie Constable, and seven siblings: Rosa Nelson, Lona Leah Stinson, and Garland, Montford, Virgil, Richard and Della Mae Constable.

