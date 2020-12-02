Menu
Elvera "Vera" Astrouski
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1922
DIED
November 30, 2020

Elvera "Vera" Astrouski

July 4, 1922-November 30, 2020

KEWANEE-Elvera "Vera" Astrouski, 98, of Kewanee, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Hillcrest Home in Geneseo.

Due to COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee with Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Everyone needs to stay home and be safe. Pull out your rosary and pray one for her. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Visitation School Foundation or to a charity of the donor's choice. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

Vera was born July 4, 1922 in rural Atkinson, IL. She was the 7th of 10 children born to Jacob and Mary (Causemaker) VanOpdorp. She married Vincent Astrouski on March 2, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 1996.

She is survived by her son, Mark of Schaumburg, IL and two daughters, Jane (Michael) Bradley of East Moline and Jill (Ralph) Tosi of Imperial, MO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Brad (Megan) Astrouski, Julie (Bobby) Cowhey, Michael (Katie) Astrouski, Carianne (Patrick) Kelly, Jason (Kristi) Bradley, Matt and Alex Tosi and Scott (Jackie) Tosi, six great grandchildren and two sisters, Marietta Vickroy of Monmouth and Rhea Taber of Atkinson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her son, Paul and six brothers and one sister.

Vera was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish and formerly St. Francis and St. Anthony churches. She was also a member of their Altar and Rosary societies. She was a 70+ year member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. During World War II she was a "Rosie the Riveter" at the John Deere plant in East Moline. As a homemaker she took pride in her home, yard and garden. She never met a weed she wouldn't pull.

COVID-19 is real. Wear a mask.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
