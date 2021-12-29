Emiley K. DeVore

October 2, 1987-December 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Emiley K. DeVore, 34, of Davenport will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 3 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Emiley found eternal peace on December 23, 2021 in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Emiley was born on October 2, 1987 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Jena DeVore and Kevin Negus. She graduated from Davenport Central in 2006 and attended Missouri Western State after being granted a hard-earned volleyball scholarship. Because of her love for animals, especially dogs, Emiley had worked at many veterinary offices in in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

She fiercely loved her own fur babies the most; throughout her life those included Annie, Beaux, Magnus, Dryfuss, Kyzer, Jake and Sophia. She found absolute joy, happiness and peace through daily walks and hikes with her babies.

Though short, Emiley's life was incredibly impactful. She was a ray of sunshine when entering a room, her smile could light the world and her touch brought instant comfort and connection. Even in times of her own struggle, Emiley offered grace, guidance, and support to those around her.

The only parallel to her physical and spiritual beauty was the size of her heart and her capacity for compassion. Emiley loved to help others. She lived to craft the perfect occasion card or gift herself, rather than give a store-bought gift, always with a personalized touch, handwritten note and sentimental pictures. She loved music, always surrounded by it; everything from Jack Johnson to classic rock to country to Willie Nelson, and it brought her great joy and hope each day.

Emiley was a talented, fierce competitor who began breaking fitness and sports records easily in grade school (Garfield Elementary) and never looked back. While there are too many accolades to mention here, she led her Davenport East Girls Little League team to State (as Captain), twice attended tryouts for the Iowa Olympic Development Soccer Program and led her Davenport Central Volleyball team to hundreds of wins (again, as Captain) including a near-state championship as a junior in 2005. During her time at Central, she was All-State, All-Conference and was featured as a Quad City Times Prep Athlete of the Year. She had a special place in her heart and her life for her longtime Central coach and mentor, Bill Churchill. Emiley was a four-sport varsity athlete, playing club soccer (QC Strikers), basketball and volleyball (Iowa Rockets, qualifying for Nationals many times), all in addition to her school sports teams. She competed with incredible drive and determination to be the best, and she held that belief dear her entire life. Later in life, she dominated local sand volleyball courts, making numerous new friends and taking the time to coach whenever needed. She also enjoyed golfing and was a traveler at heart, ready to see the world.

Emiley always exuded confidence and a spirited, joyous, and contagious personality. With her quick, sharp and hilarious wit, she never met a stranger. She was born to teach others just how brightly a light can shine from a beautiful soul. Her sense of humor and intelligence were unmatched, sharing inside jokes and countless laughs with friends and family. Emiley loved her family beyond measure, and cherished every moment with them, especially on hand holding, snuggling, vacations, hikes, holidays, and birthday celebrations. She loved her brothers immensely. She was an effortless social butterfly with a gift for easy conversation.

Emiley had a special bond with her with her grandmother Sandy, and not a day went by that they did not connect. It is truly a bond like no other.

It would be an understatement to say sports was a passion for Emiley; she enjoyed watching (and secretly refereeing) all things Green Bay Packers, including her unwavering love of beau, her #12 Aaron Rodgers. She had incredible sports knowledge and loved to "talk shop", citing statistics and player stats like a professional. She could hold her own with any of "the boys" and welcomed a great banter.

Survivors include her mother, Jena (Patrick) Stebly, Geneseo, father, Kevin Negus, Des Moines, stepfather, Mark Moore; siblings: Matthew Moore, both of Davenport, John (Kalyn) Moore, Geneseo, Joseph Moore, Ames; grandparents: Sandy Jacobsen, Davenport, Thomas (Kathy) DeVore, Orion, and Marcia Moore, Davenport; aunt, Tracy DeVore (Megan Baker) Geneseo and their son, August Baker DeVore; special family friends: Jackie Foster and Jamie Sammon; and many special friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved great aunt and uncle Nancy and Ron Peacock, her step-grandfather, Thomas Moore and special friend, Jina Johnson. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences and remembrance may be expressed by visiting Emiley's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.