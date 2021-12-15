Emma F. Schaeckenbach

January 20, 1941-December 4, 2021

DAVENPORT-Emma F. Schaeckenbach, 80 passed away Saturday December 4, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Halligans-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport will be assisting the family.

Per her request, cremation will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held December 18th, 2021 at Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport, IA.

Emma was born January 20, 1941 in Marmaduke, AR. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Schaeckenbach August 28, 1965. He preceded her death on June 16, 1993. Together they raised a family with seven children in the same house since 1965.

Emma had lifelong friendships too many to count. Her hobbies included crocheting, cooking, sharing recipes, collecting cookbooks and Santa's. She loved watching the Food Network and Hallmark movies (especially Christmas ones). She also enjoyed her pets and spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children Tammy (Kevin) Gutting of Moline, IL, Kelly (Pat) Foster of Wilton, IA, Allen (Kathleen) Schaeckenbach of Davenport, Helen (Evan) Parker of Ankeny, IA, Margaret (Ken) Schaeckenbach of Davenport, David Schaeckenbach of Davenport; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Mike, she was proceeded in death by her daughter Beckey on December 18, 2019, parents Hershel and Bertha Hester, sister Euna Olstad, and a brother Bob Hester all of California.

